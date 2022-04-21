RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland leaders announced a development with almost 300 residential units is being proposed on the Highland Colony Parkway. The development would be located north of the Highland Colony Baptist Church near Lake Castle Road.

The Madison County Journal reported the project will be developed by Mattiace Properties, Inc.

There will be a hearing for a conditional use permit on Thursday, April 21 at 6:00 p.m. at Ridgeland City Hall. According to Alderman-at-Large D.I. Smith, the development is still in the early stages.

The developers said phase once includes 280 units. Smith said the development will feature offices, retail space and restaurants.

The project is the first of a proposed three phases. As of April 2022, developers hope to open phase one by 2024.