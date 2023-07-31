HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A new director has been named for the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

On Monday, July 31, Dedria Black was named the new director. Her first day on the job will be in two weeks, according to Hinds County officials.

Black recently served as deputy director of LifeSTEPS, which is based in California. The organization provides educational and supportive services.

According to her profile on the LifeSTEPS website, Black holds an MBA in Organizational Development from Upper Iowa University and three BS degrees in Criminal Justice, Human Services and Paralegal Studies.

The Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center has been without an official director since Marshand Crisler resigned to run for Hinds County sheriff.