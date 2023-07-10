JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) announced Monday that Michael Morris will serve as the new director of the Two Mississippi Museums.

The museums administered by MDAH have attracted more than 500,000 visitors since they opened in downtown Jackson in December 2017. Pamela Junior previously led the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum until her retirement in June. She is optimistic about the Two Mississippi Museums’ future.

“I am thrilled to know Michael will continue the work we have begun,” Junior said. “He is well-known and respected in both the public history community and the civil rights community.”

Morris, a Jackson native, earned his bachelor’s degree in history and master’s in political science from Jackson State University (JSU), where he worked at the Margaret Walker Center and Fannie Lou Hamer Institute on Citizenship and Democracy. He earned his supervisory management certificate from the Mississippi State Personnel Board and is currently completing its Certified Public Manager Program. Morris also completed the Stennis Institute’s State Executive Development Institute program at Mississippi State University.

He began his career at MDAH in the public relations office in 2016 and most recently served as director of public engagement. He was responsible for co-leading the MDAH strategic planning process, coordinating community meetings, leading department research projects, planning major events, and supporting the department director and deputy director during legislative sessions.

“These museums are a tremendous asset for the state and the city of Jackson. I am excited to take on this new responsibility and look forward to building on the success there,” Morris said.