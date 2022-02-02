JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the all-new Dixie National Corral as part of the 57th annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo. The new outdoor venue offers foods and goods to the public.

“We are excited to introduce the Dixie National Corral at the annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “This new attraction offers livestock show families and spectators a place to eat and shop while on the Mississippi Fairgrounds between shows. I also want to invite those that work in the downtown area to come by for lunch or dinner and support our youth participating in livestock shows as they show off their animals and showmanship skills.”

The corral includes:

Penn’s fried food

Fresh blueberry pastries from J&D Farms in Poplarville

Tacos

Corned beef

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Leather

Tack vendors

The corral will be open each day for breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and for lunch and dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting February 2, and running through Saturday, February 19.