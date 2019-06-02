Local News

New drug treatment saving young women with breast cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Research is showing younger women and particulary pre-menopausal women suffering from a form of advanced breast cancer have experienced significantly improved survival rates when treated with a drug which targets cancer cells.

An international clinical trial study was conducted among 672 women under the age of 59 who received a drug in combination with a common form of hormone therapy.

Seventy-percent of the women who took the combination therapy were alive after 42 months, according to the findings that's compared to 46-percent for women who were treated with only the hormone therapy and a placebo.


 

