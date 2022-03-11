STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Under the leadership of a new executive director Dr. Katrina Poe—Mississippi State’s Longest Student Health Center is continuing to ensure each patient feels valued as they receive the utmost care, conveniently on campus.

“The opportunity to play a vital role in the continuance of the mission of Mississippi State University and the Longest Student Health Center is extremely exciting. My vision is for MSU’s Student Health Center, Student Counseling Center, and Department of Health Promotion and Wellness to meet the everchanging physical, emotional and social needs of our students, faculty and staff,” Poe said.

Board certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians, Poe joined MSU in 2018 as a staff physician before moving into the executive director role. She previously was a physician with Greenwood Leflore Hospital’s Kilmichael Clinic and was chief of staff at Kilmichael Hospital. The MSU alumna received a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences before going on to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. In addition to earning her Doctor of Medicine degree, she went on to do a family medicine internship and residency at UMMC.

“Dr. Poe is an exceptional leader, physician and colleague. She has led the LSHC during the COVID-19 crisis and worked to keep our MSU community safe and well. We are delighted to have her serving in this leadership role,” said MSU Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt.

Poe has been recognized with several honors, including being named to the Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 40 Business Leaders Under 40 and a finalist for the newspaper’s Mississippi Business Woman of the Year.

Poe said her goals include leading the center’s interdisciplinary team in their commitment to serve the health and wellness needs of MSU’s diverse student body, as well as foster a work environment that enhances and facilitates the well-being and growth of faculty and staff members.