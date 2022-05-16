JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – “The Family Biz ” is now open and ready to serve neighbors in the Jackson area. The owners and city officials were in attendance to celebrate the ribbon cutting on Monday, May 16.

“Along with everyone else that got held up by COVID, it affected us also. We just decided to wait until we got the right timing to get out there. In 2022, we decided it was that year. We stepped out on faith and made it happen,” explained Dwight Washington, the owner of “The Family Biz.”

The new restaurant will offer a selection of items including wings, pastas, po’boy sandwiches, and salads.

“One of the things I like to do is thank the owners for having trust in our city. I want to thank them for having trust in our community, for stepping up and saying, ‘I’m going to take a chance,'” said Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5.

Washington is a Jackson State University (JSU) graduate and has been in the restaurant industry for nine years.

The restaurant is located at 2460 Terry Road Suite 1300.