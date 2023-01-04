JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s newest general store and market, Beans & Bananas, will kick off their grand opening weekend on Friday, January 6.

The celebration will be held at the Belhaven Town Center with a weekend full of events. The store will sell everything from snacks and deli products to toys and home goods.

Patrons who spend $30 on Friday will get 10% off at neighboring businesses, Fertile Ground Beer Co. and Mayday Ice Cream. On Saturday, January 7, Adam Trest, illustrator of Erin Napier’s The Lantern House, will lead Singing and Storytime at 3:00 p.m.

The grand opening will continue on Sunday, January 8 with a Sip and Shop event that includes a complimentary glass of wine.

“We are proud to plant our roots here in Belhaven, such a beautiful and historic neighborhood that means so much to Jackson,” said Emily Pote, owner and founder of Beans & Bananas. “We hope that you will come join us as we celebrate opening our doors after months of hard work. We really feel that we’ve created something special for our city.”