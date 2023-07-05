RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Custom golf club fitter Club Champion has opened its first studio in the state of Mississippi.

The business is located at 1000 Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. The store is open and accepting fitting appointments.

Club Champion fits, sells, and builds custom golf clubs using brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Ping, Titleist, Cobra, Fujikura, and Golf Pride.

According to company officials, the new studio features three indoor hitting bays with TrackMan launch monitors for analyzing performance, a SAM PuttLab system to find the perfect putter, and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand.

“Ridgeland is the first stop in Mississippi on our quest to give golfers the best possible custom golf clubs in the industry,” said Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion. “Our goal remains finding the best combination of components to help customers lower their scores and better enjoy the game.”

For a limited time, the new store in Ridgeland will celebrate their grand opening by offering Full Bag fittings for $100 or any other fitting type for $50 with an applicable club purchase.

The studio is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.