JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Italian restaurant has made its way to the Belhaven Town Center!

Chaz Lindsay, a Belhaven native and owner of Pulito Osteria, held an official grand opening for the restaurant on January 31. Pulito Osteria is located at 800 Manship St., suite 104.

According to Jonathan Webb, co-owner of Pulito Osteria, Lindsay have been wanting to start a restaurant since he began cooking at the age of 15.

“We are very excited about this grand opening,” said Webb. “It’s been a long time coming, so we’re just so excited about dreams coming to reality. It’s just pretty special.”

Webb said Lindsay graduated from culinary school, which helped increase his passion for cooking. Lindsay then spent a portion of his experience in culinary arts by being a chef in New York City where he went to school, as well. Lindsay has also worked for Tom Colicchio, a celebrity chef.

“Considering we’re starting this right here in his neighborhood, it’s just amazing,” said Webb.

Pulito Osteria focuses on making all of their Italian-dishes freshly in-house, from specialty pastas to wood-fire pizzas.

“We’re just so excited about the outcome of all of this and hope to bring more to the community,” said Webb.

Pulito Osteria is open Tuesday to Saturday from 4:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The bar closes at 11:00 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.