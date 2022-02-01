JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In a three-three-one vote, Jackson City Council members voted against another garbage contract on Tuesday, February 1. During the meeting, Councilman Ashby Foote said the price tag was too high.

“A $50 million well could be over $50 million over a six year period three years from now. Unless there’s some big serious issue, we’re going to be stuck with that same vendor,” said Foote.

When questions of Richard Disposal’s ability to handle the job were asked, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said it’s only problematic because the vendor is Black.

“I think that it is notable that as we have gone through this contract and the various iterations, the first time we get into a discussion over capacity is when it is a Black vendor and that is problematic,” the mayor said.

Foote said the low evaluation score caused concern for him and nothing more.

“As a council person, I have a fiduciary responsibility to look after the city’s finances and the ability for us to deliver services,” he stated.

The city attorney said Jackson would have seen a savings of $1.2 million on an annual basis and $7.3 million at a six year basis.

“I completely understand you argument about finances and your fiduciary duty, but the most important numbers are at the bottom of this sheet, and Richard’s Disposal very clearly won the contract for twice a week,” said Attorney Catoria Martin.

She said that’s $100,000 cheaper than the option the council gave the mayor, but councilmembers couldn’t reach an agreement on the company.

“I hope that we all can move forward and come up with what’s next that will work for everyone, and we’ve got to do it quickly,” said Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay.

The council now has to decide on a company to assure trash is picked up in April.