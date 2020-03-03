New lottery games out on shelves today

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says new lottery games will hit the shelves today.

The new lottery games are as follows: the $1 Mississippi, the $2 Blackjack, the $2 Solid Gold, and the $5 Mississippi Limited.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories