New lottery games out on shelves today

WJTV
In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says new lottery games will hit the shelves today.
The new lottery games are as follows: the $1 Mississippi, the $2 Blackjack, the $2 Solid Gold, and the $5 Mississippi Limited.
New games will hit the shelves Tuesday, March 3rd! Comment with the emoji of the one you'll play first 🥉 ♠️ 🌟 🎩#havefunyall pic.twitter.com/KxxjUSWAw7— The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (@TheMSLottery) February 26, 2020
