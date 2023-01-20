NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez can expect another new medical cannabis dispensary to open in the near future.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Star Buds, which was founded in Denver, Colorado, announced their Natchez location as 135 U.S. 61 South, Suite 1. The cannabis dispensary has two locations in Oxford.

Star Buds is one of the more than 160 dispensaries to obtain provisional licenses to set up shop in the state.

Star Buds will provide patient consultations and a full range of medical cannabis products, from the cannabis flower, concentrates, topicals, and edibles to accessories.