YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed multiple people to local committees at a recent meeting.

The Yazoo Herald reported the following appointments:

Betty Priest was appointed to the Yazoo City Housing Authority

David Claybon was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Board

Daniel Pender, Oliver Sampson and Robert Barton were appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board

Robert Coleman was appointed to the Public Service Commission Board

Van Ray was appointed to the Yazoo Port Commission

According to the newspaper, the board will consider nominations for the Triangle Cultural Board and the Keep Yazoo Beautiful Board at its next regular meeting.