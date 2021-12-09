New park opens at the LeFleur’s Bluff Education and Tourism Complex in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, December 9 for the opening of a new playground at the LeFleur’s Bluff Education and Tourism Complex in Jackson.

The playground will open on Friday, December 10 for free, year-round, accessible play. Funding for the project came from a $3.8 million grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation for improving the health and wellbeing of Mississippians.

The playground is located between the Museum of Natural Science and the Mississippi Children’s Museum in the shared campus space.

“This partnership, between two award-winning museums, will provide state-of-the-art amenities and educational opportunities for everyone who visits,” said Foundation President Sheila B. Grogan.