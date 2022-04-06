RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Main Harbor Development, LLC, announced the construction of three additional piers is underway at Main Harbor Marina on the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Each of the new piers is 300 feet long and will contain 30 boat slips.

“The construction of the new piers is another step forward in the evolution of Main Harbor,” said Michael Stuart, Interim Manager of Main Harbor Development, LLC. “With 90 new boat slips, we will have more capabilities to serve and support the Reservoir community.”

Leaders said the piers are expected to be fully operational by late July 2022.Leasing information for the boat slips can be found on the Main Harbor Marina website at mainharbormarina.com .

“The new piers will help promote recreational boating while also boosting local business activity by improving access to the Reservoir and surrounding areas,” said Stuart. “We’re excited to see the progress of the project and hope to be in a position to announce further details of our overall development plan soon.”