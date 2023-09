JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new pizza joint will open in the Fondren neighborhood in Jackson.

The Clarion Ledger reported The Station will open in a former gas station that sits between Pig & Pint and Highball Lanes.

A ribbon cutting for the new business has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 20.

The Station will be open Tuesday through Friday for dinner and for lunch and dinner on Saturday and Saturday.