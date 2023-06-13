YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen confirmed a new police chief for the city.

Leaders confirmed Fredrick Randle on Monday, June 12. He replaces Kenneth Hampton, who resigned in May.

Randle’s first day on the job will be on Wednesday, June 14. He has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

Before he accepted the position with Yazoo City, he was the police chief of Moorhead for more than four years.

Randle told WJTV 12 News that he wants to be more vigilant in Yazoo City, and he plans to enforce the law.