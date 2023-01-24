JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new ramen restaurant will open in Fondren this week.

Restauranteur Kam Ngai will open the Zundo Ramen Bar in the Jackson neighborhood. The business is located at 3100 N. State Street Suite 102.

“I was craving good ramen after having lived in New York,” said Ngai. “I wanted to provide that same quality and authenticity in Jackson, Mississippi, the city I call home.”

According to Ngai, Zundo will focus on slow-cooked ramen, made from broths and house-made noodles.

The business will be open at the following times:

Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Zundo will be closed on Mondays.