Gautier leaders could approve a plan to develop a recreational area. It would include an amphitheater, bike trails and even a splash pad. The development would be located near Singing River Mall.
The first phase would cost about $3 million. Leaders would pay for the project with grants and borrowing. There’s no word on when leaders will vote on the proposal.
New Recreational Area Could be On the Way for Gautier
