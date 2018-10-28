NEW REPORT: Mississippi kids are "fattest" in entire nation

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. - An alarming new government survey shows that kids in Mississippi are not just getting fatter, but remain the fattest youth nationwide, according to the Associated Press.



The report says 26.1 % of children aged 10 to 17-years-old were obese in 2016 and 2017.

Compared to other kids nationwide at a 15.8 % obesity rate, Mississippi’s number is nearly double.

The survey also shows that Utah children were “skinniest,” at an 8.7 % obesity rate during the same years.