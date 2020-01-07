New restaurant groundbreaking in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new restaurant will soon be built in the City of Clinton.

Neighbors are invited to the groundbreaking on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be at 4900 Hampstead Boulevard (parking available in Home Depot parking lot).

Clinton leaders believe the location along Hampstead is ideal for success of the new business and a prime location for future growth of additional businesses.

The restaurant’s name and construction timeline will be revealed during the groundbreaking ceremony.