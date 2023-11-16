JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new request for proposals (RFP) for the City of Jackson’s garbage contract has been issued.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued the new RFP on Thursday, November 16.

According to the RFP, the city is looking for qualified service providers to provide residential solid waste collection and transportation to a designated transfer station or landfill.

The city is currently under an emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal, which expires in March 2024.

Richard’s Disposal is currently suing the city for alleged contract violations. Lumumba claimed the city was on the verge of reaching a deal with Richard’s to drop the lawsuit, but councilmembers canceled the deal.