WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bettye Smith Brown Memorial Scholarship is now open to Warren County graduates.

The Vicksburg Post reported Brown was a Vicksburg native, teacher’s aide at Grove Street School, an employee of the United States Department of Agriculture and a member of the Vicksburg branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). She died in August 2020.

Brown’s daughters, Adrienne Brown Mosley and Fayedra Brown-Dear, said they chose to create this scholarship in her name because Brown believed education is the path to success.

According to the newspaper, the sisters will fund $10,000 scholarships for two Warren County graduates who plan to attend a four-year, accredited university. Applicants must complete an essay and the recipients will be chosen based on academic success and financial need.

Email bettyesmithbrownscholarship@gmail.com to request an application. Essays and applications must be submitted to the same email address by March 27.