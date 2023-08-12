CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new soccer practice structure opened in the City of Clinton on Saturday, August 12.

City leaders and the Clinton Soccer Association cut the ribbon on a new state-of-the-art soccer mini-pitch at Traceway Park.

The project took the organization two years to plan before presenting the idea to Clinton officials. Once they received final approval, they wanted to immediately begin the project.

“This particular field is going to be for our youngest kids first,” said Corey Wolfe, president of the Clinton Soccer Association.

“You know, that’s the mission of Parks and Recreation just within the city, to build parks that the kids can enjoy. We’re excited for this mini-pitch. It’s going to bring something new to the City of Clinton and to the metro area,” said Courtney Nunn, director of Parks and Rec for Clinton.