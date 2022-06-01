JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 1, the Mississippi Supreme Court appointed retired Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts as the special judge in the case of the Jackson City Council vs. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba in the Hinds County Chancery Court.

In early May, the mayor’s request for the Jackson garbage case to remain in Hinds County Circuit Court was denied.

Lumumba argued the Hinds County Circuit Court was the first court where the “emergency” mayoral veto issue was properly raise. However, Judge Faye Peterson said the argument failed because the chancery court is also a “competent jurisdiction.” The judge said the “emergency” issue came about as a part of the “emergency” action pending in the chancery court.

Peterson made the decision to deny the request on Thursday, May 5.