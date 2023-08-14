JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre in Jackson announced its fall 2023 class schedule.

The fall session begins September 9 and runs through December 16. Classes are available for youth, grades 1st through 12th. To register for classes, go online to www.newstagetheatre.com or contact 601-948-3533 ext. 226 or mtillman@newstagetheatre.com.

Registration for the fall classes will open on August 14, 2023.

“New Stage Ed came back stronger than ever last year and we continue to build on our reputation for offering first rate professional classes for youth,” said Artistic Director Francine Thomas Reynolds. “We consistently receive five-star reviews for our classes with comments such as ‘We loved everything!’ Feedback from students declare that they love the creativity, learning and making new friends. Parents consistently state that the experience we provide builds confidence and teaches valuable acting skills while still being fun.”