New Stage Theatre continues 56th season with Mississippi play

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre will continue its 56th season with the Mississippi play I Just Stopped By to See the Man.

The play will take place February 2-13, 2022. The play will start at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $30 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, military, and groups. Tickets can be purchased at the Jane Reid Perry Theatre Center, by phone at 601-948-3533, or by online here.

New Stage Theatre public safety protocols for COVID-19 can be viewed here.