New Stage Theatre to hold open youth auditions for “Matilda the Musical”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- New Stage Theatre will be holding open auditions for youth actors under the age of 18.

Auditions will be held Saturday, September 28 at the Jane Reid Petty Theatre Center on 1100 Carlisle Street in the Belhaven neighborhood.

Auditions will be held at 2 p.m. for girls ages 6-12 years old for the role of Matilda.

Auditions will begin at 3 p.m. for all other youth 18 years old and younger. No appointment is necessary.

Those auditioning will need to sing a song from the show and read from the script. Bring a headshot and resume, if you have them available.