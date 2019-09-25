New statewide task force discusses hemp

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Hemp Cultivation Taskforce meets at the state capitol for the second time.

The task force discussed the potential of hemp cultivation, how much money it could bring in, and how many jobs it could create in Mississippi.

Wednesday, the group gave updates on their subject areas.

The task force says they’re committed to keeping the interest of Mississippians the center of their mission.

“Our present focus is to examine all of the issues surrounding the cultivation of hemp in the state. We are committed to keeping the interests of Mississippians, including farmers, law enforcement and other stakeholders, as well as the general public, at the center of our mission,” said Commissioner Gipson.

