VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Park Service (NPS) announced Carrie Mardorf as the new superintendent of Vicksburg National Military Park.

“Carrie is a proven leader who not only knows the park and Vicksburg community well, but also has the experience and expertise needed to be a strong superintendent,” said NPS Southeast Regional Director Mark Foust.

Mardorf transitioned from serving as the park’s acting superintendent since September 2021. She led major projects in stabilizing portions of Vicksburg National Cemetery and repairing roads throughout the park.

New Vicksburg National Military Park Superintendent Carrie Mardorf (Courtesy: NPS)

“I have enjoyed working with the staff, partners and community members at Vicksburg for the past two years and I am honored to continue our work moving forward,” she said. “As I step into the permanent role of superintendent at Vicksburg National Military Park, I look forward to exploring future partnerships with the community to continue our work in preserving Vicksburg’s history for future generations.”