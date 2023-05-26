VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) now has a new superintendent.

Toriano “Tori” Holloway, Ph.D., has been selected to serve as superintendent beginning on July 1, 2023. The hiring of Holloway was approved by the Board of Trustees in their May 26th meeting.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Holloway to our District. He is familiar with many of the programs we are already implementing in our District such as the Leader in Me and our Academy model and he has a proven track record of increasing student achievement. We believe we found a great leader in Tori Holloway,” said VWSD School Board President Kimble Slaton.

Holloway recently served as superintendent of the Simpson County School District. He also served as superintendent of the Quitman, Mississippi, School District, assistant superintendent in Starkville, Mississippi and as principal in both Harrison Central and St. Martin High Schools in Mississippi.

“I am excited to begin building on the successful programs and practices in the Vicksburg Warren School District. People across Mississippi are talking about the innovation in this District and I am looking forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with the board, administrators, teachers, and staff to reach the highest level of achievement,” Holloway said.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the Mississippi University for Women and his Master’s degree and Doctorate degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.