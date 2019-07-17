New technology in Jackson’s airport

If you plan to travel through the Jackson airport soon, you will notice some new technology.

You will be able to plan how long the check-in process will take you.

The airport added a queue monitoring system.

It is the first system in the region.

The upgrade gives passengers real-time information on parking capacity and security wait times.

Bryan Helaire, Director of Information Technology, Jackson International:

“We try to do everything possible to improve the passengers’ experience. This technology will help us do that. It basically alleviates the passenger’s stress level knowing the unknown variable like standing in a line.”

Airport leaders hope this new technology will help lower stress during the departure process.