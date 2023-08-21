JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the completion of a new bridge on Terry Road in Jackson.

The new bridge is located on Terry Road over Cany Creek in Jackson.

“This project enhances the City of Jackson and this community as it provides a safer route for the citizens traveling it. We’ve expanded the bridge to accommodate traffic, making it easier and safer to cross,” said Simmons.

This summer, crews completed the replacement of the bridge over Cany Creek. The new bridge is 320 feet long. Officials said the project lengthened and raised the bridge to make the crossing more hydraulically sustainable.

The project was designed by Volkert, Inc. and was awarded to Key Constructors. It was funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and appropriated by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) with a local match.

“This new bridge also enhances the business community here in Jackson,” said Simmons. “This is what MDOT is all about—connectivity and bringing the community together to ensure we can grow it.”