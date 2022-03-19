VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg and Warren County have initiated eminent domain proceedings in hopes of acquiring 20 properties from six owners for a new port.

The Vicksburg Post reported the proposed inland South Port is expected to be built off U.S. 61 South along the Mississippi River, south of Entergy’s Baxter Wilson power plant and the mouth of Hennessey’s Bayou. Officials want 28 parcels of land, totaling 1,034 acres. The proposed value of the land $830,000.

The city’s Board of Aldermen and the county’s Board of Supervisors passed a joint resolution in December that allows them to go to Warren County Court to get the property through eminent domain.

Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Pablo Diaz said the existing port is at maximum capacity. He said the new port would provide a levee and and other flood control measures. The site would also allow for rail line extensions, access roads and other necessary infrastructure. He added that efforts have been made to purchase the property at fair market value, but the owners did accept.

According to the newspaper, Butler Snow law firm will represent the city and county in the eminent domain court proceedings.