New Year's Eve security tight in the Big Apple Video

The barricades are up, the crowds are gathering in times square just hours before the big night.

"It has been on her bucket list to go. Hate crowds but it is her bucket list. We made it work."

New York police have roughly 7000 officers and heavily armed counter terrorism teams to keep the crowd safe as they watch the ball drop. More than 200 police cars and sanitation trucks will block roadways to prevent a car driving into the crowd.

After the Las Vegas shooting police will be embedded inside surrounding hotels. If you have something that happens in a hotel either before the event or during, you don't have to figure out which hotel is it? how will we get people there? The NYPD will also have a drone watching things from above supplementing more than 1206 cameras in the area. flexibility, visibility and agility you would not have.

The people that come here to ring in the new year have to go through metal detectors. No backpacks, coolers or umbrellas and no public restrooms. I would suggest a diaper for an adult. do you have one? That's a good question. The NYPD stresses there is no specific credible threat to the annual celebration but it is taking no chances.

Tom Hansen, CBS News