Newk’s Cares to bring awareness to ovarian cancer through cycling event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Thursday morning, Newk’s Cares will be hosting an event to bring awareness to ovarian cancer.

They are inviting the community to help in the fight against ovarian cancer by participating in the Ovarian Cycle Jackson.

The annual outdoor spin event will be held at the Club at the Township in Ridgeland.

Riders can participate in one of five 45-minute time slots every hour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a $50 registration fee to ride, but ovarian cancer survivors ride for free.