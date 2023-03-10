VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews worked to extinguish a barge fire in Vicksburg on Thursday, March 9.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire broke out just before 7:00 p.m. at Miller Materials Inc. near WaterView Casino.

The owner of the newly purchased barge, Louis Miller, said the fire began when workers were refueling the generator. Miller said as they were trying to restart the generator, it backfire and started the fire.

According to the newspaper, the Vicksburg Fire Department responded and worked for over an hour to put the fire out. No injuries were reported.