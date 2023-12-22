JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – NFL cornerback and Vicksburg native Malcolm Butler has made a donation of 21 bicycles to The United Way of West Central Mississippi.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, Butler released a statement “Merry Christmas, take care, and I thank all of you.”

United Way of West Central Mississippi Executive Director, Michele Connelly, expressed deep gratitude for Butler’s continued generosity.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued generosity shared by Malcolm Butler. His commitment to making a difference in the lives of children is truly inspiring,” Michele said.

The United Way of West Central Mississippi is working closely with local organizations to distribute the bicycles to deserving children throughout the community. This impactful gesture from the NFL star will undoubtedly create lasting memories and foster a sense of community and togetherness during the holiday season.