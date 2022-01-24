Nine Jackson schools will be virtual on Tuesday due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will be all-virtual on Tuesday, January 25 due to low or no water pressure.
The following schools will be virtual:
- Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road
- Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street
- Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive
- Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive
- Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl Street
- Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
- Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard
- Jim Hill High, 2185 Coach F. Harris Street
- Wingfield High, 1885 Scanlon Drive
Students who attend the schools can pick up a Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch at those schools between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
After-school programming at these sites is also canceled for January 25.