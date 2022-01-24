Nine Jackson schools will be virtual on Tuesday due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will be all-virtual on Tuesday, January 25 due to low or no water pressure.

The following schools will be virtual:

Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road

Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street

Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive

Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl Street

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

Jim Hill High, 2185 Coach F. Harris Street

Wingfield High, 1885 Scanlon Drive

Students who attend the schools can pick up a Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch at those schools between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

After-school programming at these sites is also canceled for January 25.