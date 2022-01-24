Nine Jackson schools will be virtual on Tuesday due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will be all-virtual on Tuesday, January 25 due to low or no water pressure.

The following schools will be virtual:

  • Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road
  • Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street
  • Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive
  • Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive
  • Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl Street
  • Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
  • Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard
  • Jim Hill High, 2185 Coach F. Harris Street
  • Wingfield High, 1885 Scanlon Drive

Students who attend the schools can pick up a Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch at those schools between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

After-school programming at these sites is also canceled for January 25.

