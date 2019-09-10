Ninth grade students are getting a dose of reality at Madison County Schools

MADISON, COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Ninth graders at Madison County Schools are getting a taste adult life.

They are being assigned an average monthly salary based on each individual’s GPA.

Career Pathways Coordinator Laura Beth Guynes says, “Students are becoming more aware of their financial surroundings and being more responsible. We want to give them that leg up that allows them to know that you do have a budget, and there are parameters that you should work within so you could end up with money in the end.”

The students are being instructed in budgeting and checkbook management.

The ninth graders rotate in small groups, and the group goes on to make choices about housing, transportation, insurance, and other financial obligations.

The goal of this practice is to help students see the connections between high school performance, career potential, and lifestyle expectations.