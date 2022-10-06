CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan celebrated the production of 5 million vehicles at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. The plant opened in Canton in 2003.

“This week, the Canton team celebrated a major milestone for our plant, demonstrating how far we’ve come since establishing vehicle manufacturing in Mississippi,” said David Sliger, vice president, Manufacturing, Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. “The power of Nissan Canton is rooted in its employees, who will take us to new heights – continuing to drive the EV revolution for our company.”

The plant helped create more than 25,000 jobs statewide. Officials said the plant contributes more than $20 million to local nonprofit organizations.