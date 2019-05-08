No bond for the man accused of murdering a Biloxi police officer. Video

BILOXI, Miss (WJTV) - Darian Atkinson is charged with capital murder. Investigators say the suspect walked up to Officer Robert McKeithen outside police headquarters and shot him multiple times.

There were no cameras in the courtroom for the initial hearing.

Officers Darian Atkinson smiled the going into the courthouse the same way he did when he was arrested and again on surveillance video just seconds after the shooting.

Darian was brought into the courtroom restrained by a suicide vest and under suicide watch.

His brother Davian Atkinson is charged with accessory after the fact. His bond is set at $500,000.

Fellow officers say now that the judicial process is in progress they can focus on honoring their fallen brother.

“I was a lateral transfer which means I came another department and sometimes when that happens you don’t feel welcomed and it takes a while for you to be apart of the family and Mac was that first person that made me feel welcome it made me feel like I was apart of the team right away”

Now the city’s focus turns to plans for the funeral

“The funeral will be next week it’s still in the planning stages the route is not completely planned out yet but it will be at the first baptist in Biloxi off of pops ferry starting very early like eight o’clock in the morning”

Another court date is set for Friday to for Darian Atkinson to decide if the court will need to appoint representation.

