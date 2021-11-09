No bond for woman accused of causing Hinds County crash that killed mother, infant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and an infant in Hinds County made her initial appearance in court on Tuesday, November 9.

Beth Ann White (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

A judge ruled Beth Ann White would not be given a bond. The judge said White has been marked as a “clear and present danger” to Hinds County neighbors.

White will remain in custody at the Hinds County Detention Center at this time. She was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI on Monday, November 8 after being released from the hospital.

Hinds County deputies said White appeared intoxicated after crashing into a vehicle on Highway 18 near Springridge Road on Monday, November 1. The vehicle belonged to Allison Conaway, who was killed in the crash along with her infant son.

Memorials for Conaway and her child have been placed at the crash site by members of the community.