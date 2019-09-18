No more outdoor burning in Adams County: Burn ban

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Forestry Commission approves a country-wide burn ban.

The ban is effective immediately. A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind.

“September and October are typically considered the fall wildfire season in Mississippi,” said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman.

The MFC approved the Adams County burn ban due to the increase in wildfire activity, elevated drought conditions, dry vegetation, and forecasted weather patterns. The current seven-day forecast does not predict significant rainfall large enough to pull the state out of the current drought.

“Over the past week, MFC wildland firefighters have responded to 56 wildfires across the state that have burned approximately 1,150 acres and threatened 79 structures,” Bozeman said. “Because of the lack of rainfall the state has seen over the past month and the current forecast, the threat of wildfire is elevated across the state.”

