No school for Wilkinson County School District

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Students in the Wilkinson County School District will not have to attend school on Monday, November 4.

Due to extenuating circumstances, there will be no school for students within the Wilkinson County School District on Monday, November 4, 2019. All faculty, staff, administrators, and bus-drivers will report to Wilkinson County High School for 8:00 A.M.Additional information will be released at a later time. Interim Superintendent, Chavis L. Bradford

