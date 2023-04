VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler and a school bus were involved in a crash in Vicksburg on Thursday, April 6.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, the crash happened on Highway 61 North. One lane was blocked on the highway near Riley Road.

Authorities said the accident was minor, and the bus was sitting still when the 18-wheeler clipped it. Students from Bowmar Elementary School were on the bus at the time of the accident.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.