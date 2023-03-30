JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Jackson City Council held a special meeting on a new garbage contract for the city.

The current contract with Richard’s Disposal expires on Friday, March 31.

Councilmen Ashby Foote, Kenneth Stokes, Aaron Banks, and Vernon Hartley did not attend the meeting, and a vote could not be held. This angered Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and other councilmembers who attended the meeting.

“I just want to first thank the colleagues who did decide to show up today, who had the courage to face the people that we serve. I want to thank Mr. Richard and Richard’s Disposal. What we did to this Black man and this Black company is deplorable. We did to them what we point the finger to the state about doing to us,” said Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Ward 2.

During the meeting, Lumumba warned residents that if they are caught illegally dumping in the city, there will be severe consequences.