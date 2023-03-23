JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) community is patiently waiting to see who will fill the position of president of the institution.

The Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) held its monthly meeting on Thursday. People filled seats in the boardroom as they anxiously awaited to hear word about the future leadership JSU.

This comes after Thomas Hudson resigned as president in early March. Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony is serving as acting president and said she will serve as long as she’s needed.

“I heard some great things last night. We had a town hall meeting with alumni. They asked all of the great and necessary questions. They wanted to hear from me, of course, as the acting president. They are very, very supportive of the university and anxiously awaiting to hear whatever happens from this day forward,” said Hayes-Anthony.

As of now, there is no official word about when a presidential search will take place. The IHL will meet again on April 20.