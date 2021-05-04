NOAA weather radio offline in Southwest Mississippi today

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- NOAA weather radio station KIH-48, operating from Bude at 162.550 MHz, is currently off the air.

With severe weather expected late this morning into this afternoon, people who listen to the station need to have alternate ways of receiving weather info until service is restored.

This impacts Natchez, McComb, Brookhaven, Fayette, Port Gibson, and Meadville.

If you live in any of these locations, you will not hear tornado warnings over the radio.

You will also need to have the Storm Team 12 App with alert volume to hear warnings today.